Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Passage Bio by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Stock Down 3.3 %

PASG opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.