Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

