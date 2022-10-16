Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $14.45

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $14.09. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 4,998 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.44%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $135,911.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,569.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,932,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.