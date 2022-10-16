Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 4.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.47. 33,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,812,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,262,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

