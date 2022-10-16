Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.55 on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

