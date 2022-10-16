Pettee Investors Inc. Has $17.48 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 8.7% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

