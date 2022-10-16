PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 422,674 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.62.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.