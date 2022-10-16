PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 422,674 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.62.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
