PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 422,674 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.62.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.