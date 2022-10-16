Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Treasurer Jeremy Garber Sells 15,305 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of 114.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 715.44%.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.