Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Trading Up 4.2%

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 2,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 539,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Premier Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

