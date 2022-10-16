Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.82.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

