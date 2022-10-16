Private Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,919.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

