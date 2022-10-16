Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,038 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after buying an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Privia Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 385,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $4,109,673.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $4,109,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $852,010.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,229,377 shares of company stock valued at $43,777,148. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $33.41 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.