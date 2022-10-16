PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 204.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.