Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Insider Purchases A$20,500.00 in Stock

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Rating) insider Simon Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,500.00 ($14,335.66).

Probiotec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Probiotec alerts:

Probiotec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Probiotec’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Probiotec’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture, packing, and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and fast-moving consumer products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, ointments, and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufactures and packages finished doses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.