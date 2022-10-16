ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 17,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,845,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

