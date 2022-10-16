ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 144,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,594,293 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $43.72.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 538.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.