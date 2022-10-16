ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,044,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 111,835,102 shares.The stock last traded at $59.52 and had previously closed at $59.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

