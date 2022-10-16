Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $20.28. Prudential shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 5,123 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Prudential

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 79.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 35.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

