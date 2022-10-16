PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

