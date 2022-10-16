PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 0.4 %
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.86.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.