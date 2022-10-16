PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. PTC’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.