PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PubMatic Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $16.68 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $382,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,406 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 14.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

