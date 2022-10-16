Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

