Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

QTRHF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 7.22%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Quarterhill’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.37%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

