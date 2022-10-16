Raymond James Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$13.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE BIR opened at C$10.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

