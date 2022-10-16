Raymond James Lowers Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target to C$5.00

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 107.47% from the stock’s previous close.

RBY has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.94.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

TSE:RBY opened at C$2.41 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The firm has a market cap of C$131.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Rubellite Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.