Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 148.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

