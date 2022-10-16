Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $25.05

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.05, but opened at $26.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 30,707 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

