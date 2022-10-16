Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $6.07

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.32. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 39,408 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

