Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $760.36

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $760.36 and last traded at $752.18, with a volume of 5769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $752.56.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

