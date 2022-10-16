Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.