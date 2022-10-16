Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €30.75 ($31.37) on Friday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.23.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.