Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RZLT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “assumes” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
