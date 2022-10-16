Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $23.11

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $23.99. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 2,176 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.