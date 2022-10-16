Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 16,574 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,927,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

