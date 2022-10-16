Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,788 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $12.90 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Xperi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

