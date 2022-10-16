Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 20,145 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $432.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.