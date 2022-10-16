Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE VMC opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.