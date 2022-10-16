Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after buying an additional 133,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

