Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $381.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

