Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 869,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,571,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 132,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

