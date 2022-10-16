Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 9,522,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.