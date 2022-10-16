Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 17,689 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

