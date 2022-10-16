Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,479 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

