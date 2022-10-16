Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 9,558 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,797,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneMain Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $32.76 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.