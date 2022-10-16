Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Switch by 575.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 172.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.61. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

