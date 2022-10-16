Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.43. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.