Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,152 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BHE shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $896.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

