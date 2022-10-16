Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. American Trust purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 35.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 629,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 163,146 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 615.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

