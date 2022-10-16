Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $5,082,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $842.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $841.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.10. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

