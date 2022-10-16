Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

